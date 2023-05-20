Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.56% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

WLKP opened at $21.61 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $761.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

