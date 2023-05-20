Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.64% of CSW Industrials worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.8 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.