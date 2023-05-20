Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305,618 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.97% of Ur-Energy worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

