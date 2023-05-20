Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $55.35 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,712. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

