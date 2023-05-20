Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,553 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Trading Down 3.9 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.81%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.