Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,040 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Further Reading

