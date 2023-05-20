Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,446 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.38% of Enviva worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enviva by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Enviva by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EVA. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,010 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

