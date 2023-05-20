Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.