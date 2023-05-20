Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

