Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,643 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Telos by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Stock Performance

TLS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

