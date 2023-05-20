Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,432 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

