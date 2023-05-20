Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 354 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,440,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average is $232.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

