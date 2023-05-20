Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Cabot worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 1.0 %

Cabot stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.