Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $41.46 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

