Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Monro updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.

Monro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.