Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $432.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

