Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 149 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

