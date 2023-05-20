Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

