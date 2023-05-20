Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

