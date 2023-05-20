Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

NYSE LIN opened at $371.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

