Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.