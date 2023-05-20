Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

NYSE PML opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

