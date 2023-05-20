Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,320,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $20.82 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

