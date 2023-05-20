Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $542,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

