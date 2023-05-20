Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 237,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.