Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $427,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

