Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,765.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,608.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,339.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

