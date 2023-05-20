Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,340,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 405,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Costamare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Announces Dividend

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

