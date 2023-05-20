Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.65.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

