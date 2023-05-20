Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $125,238,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

