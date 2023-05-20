Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of OLN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

