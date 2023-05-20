Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

