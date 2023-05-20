Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 35,102 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,102 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

