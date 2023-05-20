Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 47,500 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.11 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.