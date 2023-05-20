Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 963 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 203,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.