Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) vs. Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -1.92% -38.17% -20.00% Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $161.70 million 0.22 -$7.96 million ($0.25) -4.44 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Muscle Maker and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker.

Volatility & Risk

Muscle Maker has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 11.9, suggesting that its share price is 1,090% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Muscle Maker and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes, Mr. T's House of Boba, and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers through direct- to-consumer using musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty-two restaurants comprised of twenty-two company-operated restaurants and twenty franchised restaurants located in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Rhode Island, as well as in Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in League City, Texas.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

