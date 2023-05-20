MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.76% of MYR Group worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYRG stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

