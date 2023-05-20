National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K opened at C$6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.98. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

