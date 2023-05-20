National Bankshares Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.19.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$529.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5242908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

