Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of NTCO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natura &Co Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.