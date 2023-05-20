NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

