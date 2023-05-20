Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

