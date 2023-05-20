Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $217.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

