Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$42.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.95.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.37. Northland Power has a one year low of C$27.20 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

