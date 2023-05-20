Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.90% of Northwest Pipe worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.69 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

