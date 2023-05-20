Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

