Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.