ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $36.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.94.

ONON opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ON by 379.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

