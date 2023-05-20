ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

ON stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

