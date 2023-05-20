On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

OTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Davy Research raised shares of On the Beach Group to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.26).

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 102 ($1.28) on Tuesday. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £169.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.69.

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,643.09). Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

